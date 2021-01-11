Deer With Birdfeeder Around Neck Rescued in Colorado

It seems as if Colorado wildlife can be a bit mischievous at times. A Colorado deer has been recused by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after getting a birdfeeder stuck around its neck.

Wildlife officer Joe Nicholson was the hero that removed a 10-pound birdfeeder from a mule deer near Pine, Colorado, on Saturday. The photos show Nicholson removing the feeder while another deer watches in the distance.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife NE Region