Defendant’s Competency Delays Cheyenne Murder Case

It will be some time before a Cheyenne man accused of killing his 80-year-old mother is able to face the first-degree murder charge against him.

During a status hearing Monday, James "Brian" Wallace's attorney, Brandon Booth, told the court that Wallace still isn't competent, but progress is being made to restore him.

The 49-year-old Wallace is accused of killing his mother, Carol J. Wallace, on or about May 10, 2019.

Deputies discovered Carol's body in the basement of her home, which she shared with Brian, after her other son, Glenn Wallace, called dispatch reporting that Brian was "high on meth and freaking out."

Glenn told dispatch that Brian "hit his mother with a hammer" and that his "mother (was) beyond any help."

According to an affidavit, Carol had an unknown wound at the base of her neck and another wound on her upper right thigh consistent with a stab wound.

Booth requested another hearing be set in March to see where the case is at. If found competent enough to stand trial and convicted, Wallace could face the death penalty.

​​