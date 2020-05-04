Sylvester Stallone Says ‘Demolition Man 2’ Is in the Works

In 2012, I got the chance to pen an essay for The A.V. Club. When the moment arose, I knew exactly what I wanted to write about, the only film that truly matters: The 1993 Sylvester Stallone sci-fi thriller Demolition Man.

At the time, it felt like a bold choice. Demolition Man was not well-respected in critical circles, and it came during a period of Stallone’s career where he was largely seen as an over-the-hill joke. That’s part of what makes Demolition Man so clever, Stallone used the film’s premise — about a macho supercop who gets frozen in the present and thawed out in a politically-correct, highly-sanitized future. In recent years, more and more Demolition Man fans have emerged — and in 2020 the film is getting renewed attention in light of its coronavirus-esque future where all physical contact is banned.

Demolition Man never got a sequel (although it did get a weirdly child-friend toy line) but given its modern relevance, maybe the time is right for one. Stallone seems to think so. He’s been doing fan Q&As on his Instagram account during quarantine, and he revealed that a Demolition Man 2 is in fact in the works. His quote:

I think it is coming. We're working on it right now with Warner Brothers and it's looking fantastic, so that should come out. That's going to happen.

At any point in the past, I probably would have been ambivalent about a Demolition Man 2. But now it really might be a good time for one. The world has mutated so far from the one that birthed the original film — and while we don’t cryogenic prisons or magic electricity weapons, our 2020 seems to get closer to the fictional film’s future every day. What if the restaurant industry collapses as a result of coronavirus and only Taco Bell is left standing? Seriously, this could work.