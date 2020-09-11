Denny’s Now Has Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

The pumpkin spice craze is now a part of a complete breakfast at Denny's. They are serving Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes.

Everyone's (not mine) favorite fall flavor is available in pancake form. If I was a fan of pumpkin spice, I would be very pleased with this given how much I love pancakes. But the Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes at Denny's are made with real pumpkin, cooked with pecans, and topped with a pecan pie sauce.

The new Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes are served with eggs, hash browns, and your choice of bacon or sausage. And according to the food publication Chew Boom, Denny's will also soon be bringing back seasonal fall favorites, pumpkin and pecan pies.

As is with every seasonal item, the Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes are available for a limited time only, likely throughout the fall season, but they're at Denny's nationwide, so that includes the Cheyenne location. Feel free to be as basic as you want for your Denny's breakfast!