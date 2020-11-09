Dense Fog Advisory For Cheyenne Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory For Cheyenne, in effect until 3:00 PM n Monday (November 9). This included the Interstate-80 corridor in southeast Wyoming.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 922 AM MST Mon Nov 9 2020 WYZ116-117-100030- /O.NEW.KCYS.FG.Y.0011.201109T1622Z-201109T2200Z/ /O.CON.KCYS.HW.W.0042.201110T0300Z-201111T0600Z/ South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 922 AM MST Mon Nov 9 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities to one quarter of a mile or less expected. For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills including the Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. * WHEN...Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 3 PM MST this afternoon. High Wind Warning in effect from 8 PM this evening until 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel this morning and early afternoon due to reduced visibilities. Wind impacts mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.