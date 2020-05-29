Dense Fog Advisory This Morning Between Cheyenne And Laramie

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie. The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Dense Fog Advisory has been issued to include areas along I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne including the Summit. Dense fog will create hazardous driving conditions through 9 AM this morning. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. For the latest road conditions out there, we suggest folks visit the Wyoming Department of Transportation at www.wyoroad.info on the web, or dial 1-800-WYO-ROAD out of state and 511 in state."