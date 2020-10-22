Dense Fog Warning In Effect For Cheyenne Area Until 10 a.m.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog warning for southeast Wyoming until 10 a.m. today (Oct. 22).

The agency posted this statement:

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued to include areas along the I-80 corridor from Cheyenne through Pine Bluffs. Dense fog will create hazardous driving conditions through the morning. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. For the latest road conditions out there, we suggest folks visit the Wyoming Department of Transportation at www.wyoroad.info on the web, or dial 1-800-WYO-ROAD out of state and 511 in