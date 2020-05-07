Denver Broncos Announce 2020-2021 Season Schedule

The idea of football in the fall sounds so good. Hopefully, the Denver Broncos will bring some much-needed fun and excitement to our couches.

The 2020-2021 season will be the first full season with second-year pro Drew Lock as the starting quarterback, and he sounds ready to play.

Here's who Lock and the team will be taking on this season:

SEPTEMBER 14: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL vs. TENNESSEE TITANS

SEPTEMBER 20: 11 A.M. at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

SEPTEMBER 27: 2:25 P.M. vs.Tom Brady and the TAMPY BAY BUCCANEERS

OCTOBER 1: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL at NEW YORK JETS

OCTOBER 11: 11 A.M. at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OCTOBER 18: 2:05 P.M. vs. MIAMI DOLPHINS

OCTOBER 25: 2:25 P.M. vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

BYE WEEK

NOVEMBER 8: 11 A.M. at ATLANTA FALCONS

NOVEMBER 15: 2:05 P.M. at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

NOVEMBER 22: 2:05 P.M. vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

NOVEMBER 29: 2:05 P.M. vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

DECEMBER 6: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBAL L at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

DECEMBER 13: 11 A.M. at CAROLINA PANTHERS

DECEMBER 19 OR DECEMBER 20 (FLOAT): vs. BUFFALO BILLS

DECEMBER 26 OR DECEMBER 27 (FLOAT): at SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

JANUARY 3: 2:25 P.M. vs. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

I'm am EXCITED about watching some football. How about you?

Get more on the Denver Broncos HERE.