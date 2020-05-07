Denver Broncos Announce 2020-2021 Season Schedule
The idea of football in the fall sounds so good. Hopefully, the Denver Broncos will bring some much-needed fun and excitement to our couches.
The 2020-2021 season will be the first full season with second-year pro Drew Lock as the starting quarterback, and he sounds ready to play.
Here's who Lock and the team will be taking on this season:
SEPTEMBER 14: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL vs. TENNESSEE TITANS
SEPTEMBER 20: 11 A.M. at PITTSBURGH STEELERS
SEPTEMBER 27: 2:25 P.M. vs.Tom Brady and the TAMPY BAY BUCCANEERS
OCTOBER 1: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL at NEW YORK JETS
OCTOBER 11: 11 A.M. at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OCTOBER 18: 2:05 P.M. vs. MIAMI DOLPHINS
OCTOBER 25: 2:25 P.M. vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
BYE WEEK
NOVEMBER 8: 11 A.M. at ATLANTA FALCONS
NOVEMBER 15: 2:05 P.M. at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
NOVEMBER 22: 2:05 P.M. vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
NOVEMBER 29: 2:05 P.M. vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
DECEMBER 6: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
DECEMBER 13: 11 A.M. at CAROLINA PANTHERS
DECEMBER 19 OR DECEMBER 20 (FLOAT): vs. BUFFALO BILLS
DECEMBER 26 OR DECEMBER 27 (FLOAT): at SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
JANUARY 3: 2:25 P.M. vs. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
I'm am EXCITED about watching some football. How about you?
Get more on the Denver Broncos HERE.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app