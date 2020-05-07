Denver Broncos Announce 2020-2021 Season Schedule

Getty Images

The idea of football in the fall sounds so good. Hopefully, the Denver Broncos will bring some much-needed fun and excitement to our couches.

The 2020-2021 season will be the first full season with second-year pro Drew Lock as the starting quarterback, and he sounds ready to play.

Here's who Lock and the team will be taking on this season:

SEPTEMBER 14: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL vs. TENNESSEE TITANS

SEPTEMBER 20: 11 A.M. at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

SEPTEMBER 27: 2:25 P.M. vs.Tom Brady and the TAMPY BAY BUCCANEERS

OCTOBER 1: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL at NEW YORK JETS

OCTOBER 11: 11 A.M. at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OCTOBER 18: 2:05 P.M. vs. MIAMI DOLPHINS

OCTOBER 25: 2:25 P.M. vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

BYE WEEK

NOVEMBER 8: 11 A.M. at ATLANTA FALCONS

NOVEMBER 15: 2:05 P.M. at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

NOVEMBER 22: 2:05 P.M. vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

NOVEMBER 29: 2:05 P.M. vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

DECEMBER 6: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

DECEMBER 13: 11 A.M. at CAROLINA PANTHERS

DECEMBER 19 OR DECEMBER 20 (FLOAT): vs. BUFFALO BILLS

DECEMBER 26 OR DECEMBER 27 (FLOAT): at SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

JANUARY 3: 2:25 P.M. vs. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

I'm am EXCITED about watching some football. How about you?

Get more on the Denver Broncos HERE.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Breaking News, Denver Broncos
Categories: Cheyenne News, Newsletter, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top