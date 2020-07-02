Denver Broncos Cut Two Preseason Games

The Denver Broncos will only be playing two out of four preseason games this year. Oddly enough, the NFL did not cut out the first two games. Instead, the first and fourth games have been removed from the preseason schedule.

Getty Images

This move takes the August 15 game against the 49ers and the September 3 game against the Cardinals out of play. The Denver Broncos' first preseason game will be at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 22 against the Chicago Bears.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: 9 News