Denver Broncos Drew Lock Held Secret Practice in Lone Tree [PICS]

Drew Lock has us locked in on the upcoming 2020 NFL season. As he continues to hone his skills, so are his teammates.

This week, a Reddit user allegedly found the team practicing outside of Lone Tree at Marshall Park.

According to the post, Phillip Lindsay impressed us with his speed, while Drew Lock was throwing with an accuracy that made us excited for football to be back.

In the meantime, Drew Lock can't seem to stay away from practicing. On May 18th, we found the secret practice spot he had been utilizing.

Source: Reddit