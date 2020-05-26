Denver Broncos Get ‘OK’ from NFL for a Full Stadium Fall 2020

When the National Football League (NFL) season starts this fall, will we see fans in the stands? Will we be able to be those fans?

No word from the Denver Broncos, yet, but the NFL is planning like there will be fans in stadiums this fall.

The league announced the best-case scenario plans for this upcoming season and, according to a NFL official, that plan includes stadiums full with fans.

According to an NBC Sports report, executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent announced the league is planning “to have full stadiums until the medical community tells us otherwise". He believes a lot can happen before the season gets started near August, September, which lead to the planning of full stadiums.

Though the NFL's goal is to have full stadiums, they've also created plans for adjusted capacities (i.e. half stadiums, three-quarters full capacity).

"...first and foremost, we're making every effort, working with the medical community, if we can have those stadiums with all people until they tell us otherwise when that time comes, that's our plan. That's our plan of action." Troy Vincent told NBC Sports

Though the NFL draft was virtual and the offseason training programs were hindered, the NFL has remained mostly unscathed by the pandemic.

Last week, all 32 organizations got the go-ahead, within guidelines for the state and local municipalities, to reopen some of their training facilities per NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Source: Fox News