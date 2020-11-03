Denver Broncos’ John Elway, Joe Ellis Test Positive For COVID-19

Two of the highest ranking members of the Denver Broncos organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

9News insider Mike Klis reports that Hall of Fame quarterback and Team President John Elway along with the team's Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19.

Elway wasn't feeling well when he went in for Covid testing on Monday morning while Ellis, who hadn't missed a Broncos game in 26 years missed Sunday's incredible comeback win against the Chargers when he woke up feeling sick on Sunday.

In addition to Elway and Ellis testing positive, the Broncos have 3 coaches and a player who have all tested positive in recent weeks as well as other staff personnel.

As of right now, the team is scheduled to report to practice again on Wednesday to prepare for this week's game on Sunday in Atlanta to battle the Falcons. If that (or anything changes) we'll keep you posted.