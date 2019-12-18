Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson got the nickname "The Dino" when his former teammates at the University of Tennessee heard him screeching like a T-Rex in practice. When his second NFL season is over, Johnson wants to dig for real dinosaurs Wyoming.

Denver's third-leading tackler has embraced his prehistoric alter ego in the pros, developing a dinosaur-inspired sack dance. Johnson has also been learning about dinosaurs off the field.

"Why not turn into a dinosaur when you're an apex predator having fun," Johnson told 9 News on a recent trip to the Dinosaur Ridge exhibit outside of Morrison, Colo.

After walking in the 100-million-year-old fossilized footsteps from the Jurrasic era, Johnson wants to expand his knowledge at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center in Thermopolis, which was recently named one of Time Magazine's "50 Coolest Places in The World".