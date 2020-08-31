Denver Broncos Offer Cardboard Cutout Program to Fans

Sports during the pandemic have been anything but normal, and with football right around the corner, NFL teams are starting to prep for a season unlike any other.

As we've seen in the MLB and soccer, rather than fans actually attending games, cardboard cutout versions have instead filled the seats in the stands. While fans can't actually be at games, cardboard cutouts are a way of showing support and making things feel a bit more normal in a time of complete craziness.

The Denver Broncos are giving fans the chance to "attend" games through their own cardboard cutout program. Beginning on Monday, August 31, fans will be able to purchase cutouts that will be placed in the stadium bowl at Empower Field at Mile High.

The cutouts cost $100, with all proceeds benefiting Denver Broncos Charities.

Broncos' season ticket holders will be directly contacted with details about the cutout program, but orders are open to all fans. Cutout orders must be submitted before Friday, September 4, to guarantee placement in time for the home opener on September 14.

Cutouts can be created and purchased by visiting www.denverbroncos.com/cutouts.