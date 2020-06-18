Denver Broncos Player Practices With Random Kid in Their Neighborhood [WATCH]

Not all professional athletes live in mansions, in fact, some might even live in your neighborhood.

One kiddo learned this firsthand when the "lil homie" was shocked to see Denver Broncos second-year inside linebacker Alexander J Johnson practicing in the kid's neighborhood.

Alexander shared part of his practice with his new young friend, posting to Instagram to say:

Lil homie was shocked a Broncos player lives where he lives. He was like aren’t you suppose to be in a big mansion... Told him I still have to grind for that Hahahah. Alexander J Johnson via Instagram

The neighborhood where Johnson resides was not shared, and for privacy purposes, we'll keep it that way for him. But his practice with the boy was publicly shared on Instagram.

Watch how the pro athlete practices with his young neighbor below:

Johnson is a second-year inside linebacker who has appeared in one game with the Broncos and spent time on the club's practice squad during his rookie season in 2018. He entered the NFL with the Broncos as a college free agent, according to the team's site.

