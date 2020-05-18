There's been a revolving door at quarterback for the Denver Broncos ever since Peyton Manning hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.

Could Denver finally have a long-term answer at signal caller? Drew Lock has certainly been impressive in his first two wins.

Lock will be looking to end the constant rotation behind center and has the final three weeks of the NFL season to further make his case.

2016 Denver Broncos (9-7)

Trevor Siemian (8-6). 289-for-486, 3,401 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions.

Paxton Lynch (1-1). 49-for-83, 497 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception.

2017 Denver Broncos (5-11)

Trevor Siemian (5-5). 206-for-349, 2,285 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, 14 interceptions.

Brock Osweiler (0-4). 96-for-172, 1,088 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 5 interceptions.

Paxton Lynch (0-2). 20-for-45, 295 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions.

2018 Denver Broncos (6-10)

Case Keenum (6-10). 365-for-586, 3,890 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 15 interceptions.

2019 Denver Broncos (5-8)

Joe Flacco (2-6). 171-for-262, 1,822 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, 5 interceptions.

Brandon Allen (1-2). 39-for-84, 515 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.

Drew Lock (2-0). 40-for-55, 443 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.

​