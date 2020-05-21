Denver Broncos Surprising Projected Starting Lineup [LIST]

Pro Football Focus (PFF), a website providing an analysis of the National Football League (NFL) and NCAA Division-I football in the United States, and they released their predictions for the starting line up of 32 teams, the Denver Broncos included.

The Broncos have an impressive roster, despite the laughable season win-loss prediction of 3-13 from Nick Wright.

Drew Lock seems promising to fans, and the NFL draft went well for the Broncos.

Offense

QB: Drew Lock

RB: Melvin Gordon

WR: Courtland Sutton

WR: Jerry Jeudy

Slot: KJ Hamler

TE: Noah Fant

LT: Garrett Bolles

LG: Dalton Risner

C: Lloyd Cushenberry

RG: Graham Glasgow

RT: Ja’Wuan James

Defense

DI: Jurrell Casey

DI: Shelby Harris

EDGE: Von Miller

EDGE: Bradley Chubb

LB: Alexander Johnson

LB: Todd Davis

CB: AJ Bouye

CB: Michael Ojemudia

CB: Bryce Callahan

S: Kareem Jackson

S: Justin Simmons

The site continued with the "battle to watch": Michael Ojemudia vs. Isaac Yiadom vs. Davontae Harris vs. De'Vante Bausby at outside cornerback.

There was a sense the Broncos would do more to address the second cornerback slot this offseason. PFF

PFF believes the Broncos have a "solid all-around roster".

PFF believes the name to watch is Phillip Lindsay.

I put Melvin Gordon in the starting lineup, but this really should be a running back by committee situation with both Lindsay and Royce Freeman on the roster. PFF