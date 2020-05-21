Denver Broncos Surprising Projected Starting Lineup [LIST]
Pro Football Focus (PFF), a website providing an analysis of the National Football League (NFL) and NCAA Division-I football in the United States, and they released their predictions for the starting line up of 32 teams, the Denver Broncos included.
The Broncos have an impressive roster, despite the laughable season win-loss prediction of 3-13 from Nick Wright.
Drew Lock seems promising to fans, and the NFL draft went well for the Broncos.
DENVER BRONCOS
Offense
QB: Drew Lock
RB: Melvin Gordon
WR: Courtland Sutton
WR: Jerry Jeudy
Slot: KJ Hamler
TE: Noah Fant
LT: Garrett Bolles
LG: Dalton Risner
C: Lloyd Cushenberry
RG: Graham Glasgow
RT: Ja’Wuan James
Defense
DI: Jurrell Casey
DI: Shelby Harris
EDGE: Von Miller
EDGE: Bradley Chubb
LB: Alexander Johnson
LB: Todd Davis
CB: AJ Bouye
CB: Michael Ojemudia
CB: Bryce Callahan
S: Kareem Jackson
S: Justin Simmons
The site continued with the "battle to watch": Michael Ojemudia vs. Isaac Yiadom vs. Davontae Harris vs. De'Vante Bausby at outside cornerback.
There was a sense the Broncos would do more to address the second cornerback slot this offseason.
PFF believes the Broncos have a "solid all-around roster".
PFF believes the name to watch is Phillip Lindsay.
I put Melvin Gordon in the starting lineup, but this really should be a running back by committee situation with both Lindsay and Royce Freeman on the roster.
Source: PFF