Denver House Fire Killed 2 Kids & 3 Adults on Wednesday Morning

As a parent of a three-year-old, I can hardly stomach this and I'm finding it very difficult to write up this story.

Police have reason to believe arson was involved in a house fire in Northeast Denver on Wednesday morning that killed five people, including two children.

"Because people did die in this fire, and we have indications through some evidence that it was arson, it will be investigated as a joint investigation with the fire department as a homicide," sDenver Police Division Chief Joe Montoya told 9News.

Just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Denver police were first on the scene of a house fire located in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street in Denver, as reported by 9News.

Three people survived the fire by jumping form the second story while officers attempted to rescue five others still trapped inside, but were "pushed back" by the heat of the fire, according to the Denver Fire Department and 9News.

Three adults, one child and one toddler died in the fire.