Denver International Airport Like You’ve Never Seen it. EMPTY

What an eerie video this is to watch. A Reddit user by the name of Boofumdai posted a video on the Denver subreddit forum showing something that has almost never been seen...

The Denver International Airport totally empty at the TSA checkpoint. The timestamp on the post states that the video was taken on March 24 at 8:45 a.m. which can be one of the busiest times of the day at Denver International Airport.

As more and more counties in Colorado issue stay at home orders, travel restrictions, flights being canceled due to COVID-19 it is no surprise to see a deserted DIA. See the short clip of the video here:

Source: Reddit