Denver Police Chief Marches With Protesters Through the City

In a gesture of unity, the Denver police chief Paul Pazen decided to march arm in arm with protesters in the city Monday, June 1.

Monday marked the fifth straight day of protests for Denver. Tensions were high this weekend between police and protesters as tear gas was launched at those attending demonstrations, according to Denver7. However, Monday was a day that featured a peaceful "lie-in" at the Capital building as well as thousands kneeling and raising a single fist for George Floyd, and of course, this image of supposed unity between police and protester.

See the images from Denver7 and photographer D’Artagnan Rasberry right here:

A curfew is still in effect for Denver, starting at 9:00 this evening.