Denver Postal Center to Stay Open Despite Orders to Close

The United States Postal Service distribution center in Denver is staying open, despite orders to close from the city and county due to Covid-19 concerns according to Fox 31 TV in Denver. The distribution center handles almost all mail that comes to Wyoming.

According to Cowboy State Daily, there were multiple confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst the distribution center workers. However, the last positive case was back on May 2nd.

FOX 31 reports that the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment claims it has responded to several COVID-19 cases at USPS facilities recently. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment wants the facility closed until it can be cleaned and have "COVID-19 control measures are implemented."

The spokesperson for the facility, David Rupert, told Cowboy State Daily that he was confused as to why the city and county would be, now, trying to shut down the distribution center.

All but far western Wyoming receives nearly 10 million pieces of mail from the distribution center each day. Mail sorting centers in Cheyenne, Rock Springs, and Casper receive it after the Denver distribution center.

The potential closure would have a negative impact on many in Wyoming USPS spokesperson James Boxrud said in a statement according to Fox 31.

This closure notice, citing no adverse findings, has the potential to impact stimulus checks, prescription medications, personal correspondence, and vital goods delivered to the more than 6.5 million customers who live in Colorado and Wyoming, - James Boxrud USPS spokesperson

Boxrud added that he is confident the order will be rescinded and that satisfying documentation has been sent to Denver Public Health.

SOURCES: FOX 31 KDVR-TV, Cowboy State Daily