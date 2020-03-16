Denver's Mayor Hancock announced on Monday, March 16, that for the next eight weeks, all Denver bars and restaurants will not have seating. Will that rule come to NoCo?



With the COVID-19 outbreak spreading across the country, the mantra has been, 'Stay home, don't go out.'

The Denver Post reports that, with that, Mayor Hancock has used his authority to shut all of the Mile High City's bars and restaurants down for eight weeks, in hopes that it will help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Delivery and carryout will still be allowed, for now, at restaurants that choose to do so.

No Northern Colorado cities have enacted such an order at this time.

Also on Monday, the Mayor announced that there will be no events in Denver with more than 50 people.

