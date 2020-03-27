Denver Zoo Has a New Rhino – Help Them Choose Between 3 Names

The Denver Zoo has a new baby rhino and they have three great names picked out for the public to vote on.

Awww... The Denver Zoo's new baby rhino was born towards the end of February, and now it's time to name her.

They've picked out three potential names for their newest arrival:

Talli - Translates to 'young' or 'youthful' from Hindu and Tamil traditions.

- Translates to 'young' or 'youthful' from Hindu and Tamil traditions. Joona - Translates to 'treasure' or 'joyful in nature' from Napalese culture.

- Translates to 'treasure' or 'joyful in nature' from Napalese culture. Pemba - Pemba Doma Sherba was the first woman mountaineer to climb the north face of Mount Everest.

As of this writing, Joona was in the lead.

You can cast your vote with the Denver Zoo HERE.

