Denver Zoo is Bringing the Zoo to You During Closure

In order to protect our local community and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Denver Zoo did decide to close their doors recently...however, thanks to social media, they're finding ways to bring the zoo to you.

Carlie McGuire, Denver's DZTV host, is currently hosting a series of Facebook Live videos highlighting several different animals at the zoo whose care is not affected by the coronavirus. Today, they began their series with the elephants. Check out the adorable video below if you missed it:



The Denver Zoo will continue their series this week, so follow their social media pages to stay updated with the animals. You can also donate to their emergency fund right here.