Denver Zoo Needs Your Help in Naming Their Lion Cubs

It's not often that you get to name a lion cub, but that's exactly what's happening now thanks to the Denver Zoo.

The Denver Zoo shared this cute video recently on their Facebook page.

The video description on Facebook directs you to the official Denver Zoo website where you can choose from 3 potential names for the boy lion cub and the girl lion cub. Here are the options you can pick from:

Boy lion cub names:

Lincoln

Oskar

Stout

Girl lion cub names:

Poppy

Araali

Esther

Sorry. No Boaty McBoatface here. Yes, internet, we know what happens when we let you come up with your own names.

One other aspect of the Denver Zoo lion naming contest is donations are doubled up to $37,500 thanks to a matching offer by some major donors.

This is getting some major attention as the Denver Zoo lions are quite the attraction. Remember the time when one of the cubs met their lion dad for the first time?

For more specifics on the lion cub naming contest, check out the official Denver Zoo website. It's also a good idea to follow them on Facebook for updates. They tend to share new videos and photos often which is not a bad thing if you love their animals.