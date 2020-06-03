Denver Zoo Shares Adorable Video of Lion Cubs Playing
Need a little cuteness today? Well, here it is.
The Denver Zoo posted a video of their new lion cub, Tatu, playing with his siblings while his dutiful parents watch (and try to keep him under control). According to the post, Tatu's half-siblings will wander over and play when they're ready. Watch the adorable video below:
The Denver Zoo has been approved to reopen by City of Denver officials, so expect to see these cubs for yourself very soon.
