Denver Zoo Welcomes a New Baby Zebra

The Denver Zoo's Bakari and Fara are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The Grevy's zebras welcomed their child into the world in the early morning on May 13.

Although the little guy doesn't have a name yet, the Denver Zoo revealed on Facebook that he is healthy and thriving.

His birth is important not just to the zoo, but to the entire world, as Grevy's zebras are endangered.

The Denver Zoo also gave an update as to when it will reopen in the post's comments, stating that its officials are working with local and state authorities to find a safe reopening date soon.

Hopefully we'll all get to see the new zebra in the near future.