Denver Zoo Welcomes Adorable Baby Rhino

Need your daily dose of cute? This'll do it.

The Denver Zoo posted that their greater one-horned rhino Tensing welcomed her first calf on Saturday morning, and that both mama and baby are doing very well.

This means that the new baby (girl) is the "first-ever greater one-horned rhino calf in a boon for the vulnerable species", according to the Denver Zoo's website. Check out the adorable photos of the baby below:

The greater one-horned rhino faces a lot of threats: namely, being hunted for sport in their natural habitats. The species was on the brink of extinction, but is now listed as 'vulnerable' thanks to conservation efforts.

