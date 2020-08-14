Denver Zoo Welcomes Baby Camels, Kudu

The Denver Zoo has welcomed new babies into the world!

This past week, Hagrid and Spout, two three-month-old camel babies joined the pack of Bactrian camels at the zoo. The next time you visit, you'll be able to see the pair, a male and female.

You can also expect to see new addition Crumpet, (I want to meet whoever comes up with these names) a lesser kudu who joins sisters Winifred and Eleanor in the kudu habitat. Crumpet was welcomed into the world on July 26, and lives next door to the elephants.

You can see who else has joined the Denver Zoo on your next visit, or on their website right here.