Denver’s Old Airport Tower is Now a ‘Social’ Diner/Bar [Photos]

Stapleton International Airport in Denver shut down 20 years ago. Today, the air traffic control tower building is a trendy hot spot for fun. Take a look.

Punch Bowl Social has about 20 locations across the U.S, including two in Denver. Imagine a cool diner with a bar and a bowling alley. That's just the start.

They're known for taking unique/historic buildings and turning them into these hot spots. The Stapleton one, which opened in November of 2017, is located at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Central Park Boulevard.

At Punch Bowl Social - Stapleton - you'll find a great diner/bar, miniature golf (outside), giant Scrabble, ping-pong, foosball, arcade games, and, of course, their trademark- a couple of bowling lanes.

Most of the entertainment comes at a cost-per-hour basis, but some stuff is free. Be sure to check out their Milkshake Lab.

Punch Bowl Stapleton