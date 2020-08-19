Denver’s ‘The Dough Bar’ Has Created a Post-Workout Donut

Imagine hitting the gym and then getting ready to fuel your body by...eating donuts? Now there's a donut that's been created in Denver that's specifically for that purpose.

The Dough Bar has created a new 'protein donut' that is being sold at their new store in Denver's Rio North neighborhood. Forget protein shakes or protein bars, you can now indulge on a sugary treat that's good for you. Wait, what?

According to 9News in Denver, the owners of the store, Marquez and Ondrea Fernandez had the idea while they were at the gym. A donut that you could indulge on and not feel like you just wasted your workout. So their idea was to create a protein donut and ship them around the country.

The couple initially pitched the idea back in 2018 on an episode of 'Shark Tank' and ended up getting a deal out of it. Their plan was to grow their online business while their initial storefront kicked off in Fort Collins.

The 'Protein Packed Prototypes' include Gluten Free Whoopie Pies, Monkey Bread, Pastry Rolls, Mini Cakes, and Cream Filled Cupcakes. The new Gluten Free Whoopie Pies are 250 calories each and include 11 grams of protein. They comes in flavors of Cinnamon Apple, Funfetti, and Pumpkin Spice.

Given everyone's basic-ness for pumpkin spice, these are sure to be a hit, especially during the fall. Feel free to check out their online store at Doughbardonuts.com.