Dept. Of Homeland Security Issues Terrorism Advisory Bulletin

Zach Gibson, Getty Images

The United States Department of Homeland Security has issued a terrorism advisory bulletin in light of the recent events in the middle east.

The statement was issued on Saturday and remains in effect through Jan. 18.

The bulleting reads as follows:

National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin

Summary The United States designated Iran a “State Sponsor of Terrorism” in 1984 and since then, Iran has actively engaged in or directed an array of violent and deadly acts against the United States and its citizens globally. The United States designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a Foreign Terrorist Organization on April 15, 2019 for its direct involvement in terrorist plotting. Duration Issued: January 04, 2020 05:15 pm

Expires: January 18, 2020 01:00 pm Details On January 2, 2020, the United States carried out a lethal strike in Iraq killing Iranian IRGC-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani while Soleimani was in Iraq.

Iranian leadership and several affiliated violent extremist organizations publicly stated they intend to retaliate against the United States.

At this time we have no information indicating a specific, credible threat to the Homeland. Iran and its partners, such as Hizballah, have demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States.

Previous homeland-based plots have included, among other things, scouting and planning against infrastructure targets and cyber enabled attacks against a range of U.S.-based targets.

Iran maintains a robust cyber program and can execute cyber attacks against the United States. Iran is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the United States.

Iran likely views terrorist activities as an option to deter or retaliate against its perceived adversaries. In many instances, Iran has targeted United States interests through its partners such as Hizballah.

Homegrown Violent Extremists could capitalize on the heightened tensions to launch individual attacks.

An attack in the homeland may come with little or no warning.

The Department of Homeland Security is working closely with our federal, state, local, and private sector partners to detect and defend against threats to the Homeland, and will enhance security measures as necessary. Types of Advisories Bulletin Describes current developments or general trends regarding threats of terrorism. Elevated Alert Warns of a credible terrorism threat against the United States. Imminent Alert Warns of a credible, specific and impending terrorism threat against the United States. How You Can Help Report suspicious activity to local law enforcement who are best to offer specific details on terroristic indicators.

Report suspicious activity or information about a threat, including online activity, to Fusion Centers and the FBI’s Field Offices - part of the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting Initiative.

Learn how to recognize signs of pre-operational planning associated with terrorism or other criminal activity. Be Prepared Be prepared for cyber disruptions, suspicious emails, and network delays.

Be responsible for your personal safety. Know where emergency exits and security personnel are located. Carry emergency contact and special needs information with you.

Implement basic cyber hygiene practices such as effecting data backups and employing multi-factor authentication. For more information visit CISA.gov.

Connect, Plan, Train, and Report to prepare businesses & employees. Security tools/resources can be accessed through the DHS’s Hometown Security Campaign. Stay Informed The U.S. Government will provide additional information about any emerging threat as additional information is identified. The public is encouraged to listen to local law enforcement and public safety officials.

We urge Americans to continue to travel, attend public events, and freely associate with others but remain vigilant and aware of surroundings.

The Department of State issues international travel alerts and warnings.

For additional information visit Ready.gov.