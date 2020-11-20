Deputies Identify Man Found Dead in Camper Near Flaming Gorge

Sweetwater County deputies have identified a man who was found dead inside his camper near Flaming Gorge Reservoir earlier this week, and are asking for the public's help in finding his family.

Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Jason Mower says deputies were called to a campsite near the Anvil Draw area of the reservoir on Sunday, Nov. 15, after a concerned citizen discovered the body of 79-year-old Ronnie Baze Sumner.

Mower says Sumner's body had likely been there for months, and his death does not appear suspicious.

"Detectives have learned that Sumner led a solitary life, and they have been unable to identify any of his next-of-kin," Mower said in a media release. "Sumner was born in Las Vegas, and has lived in Casper, Manila and Green River, Utah."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sutton at (307) 922-5343.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33555201,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"28":1}">