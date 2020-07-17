Deputies Looking for Flatbed Trailer Stolen in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole a flatbed trailer from a business east of Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 12000 block of Railroad Road.

"During the first week of July, a homemade truck flatbed trailer with boxes and a Miller portable welder was stolen," he said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.  Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

