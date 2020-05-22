Deputies Looking for Three People Involved in Trailer Theft

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a trailer theft.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, in the 900 block of Drew Court.

"Three individuals in a dark-colored SUV were seen taking a tan Carr brand 6’x16’ trailer, Colorado registration RCR386, loaded with 2x4 lumber," said Warner.

Warner says the approximate value of the trailer and lumber is $2,500.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

