The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying two men who were caught on camera burglarizing T-Joe's Steakhouse.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred during the early morning hours of Aug. 10.

Warner says the men arrived in an older, white Ford F-150 with a black tailgate and a silver tool box in the bed, and stole a skill based slot machine.

"The two appeared to be wearing white hats and glasses," said Warner. "One suspect was wearing a hoodie that may say Magpul."

The sheriff's office has released photos of the men as well as the pickup, and is asking anyone who recognizes them to call Deputy Maljian at (307) 633-4840.

​​