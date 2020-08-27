The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three people suspected of causing a large grass fire south of Cheyenne last Thursday.

Officials say the fire, which forced the evacuation of Love's Travel Stop and threatened multiple structures, was started by fireworks.

The blaze burned 177 acres -- roughly the size of 134 football fields -- and temporarily closed Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line.

The sheriff's office has released photos of the suspects and is asking anyone who recognizes them to call Deputy Mosbacher at (307) 633-4852.

