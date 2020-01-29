Despite Population Increase, Property Crimes Down in Cheyenne

Cheyenne police say property crimes were down 22 percent in 2019, despite an increasing population.

The department -- whose number one goal was to reduce property crime by 10 percent in 2019 -- saw 2,069 property crimes last year, compared to 2,653 in 2018.

"Weekly CompStat meetings were held to evaluate crime trends and officers in those designated areas were responsible for them," said Officer David Inman. "Thorough evidence processing also had a role."

"We also had a Victim Impact Player list, which focused on repeat offenders with prosecution and cooperation from the District Attorney's Office," he added.

Inman says the "Lock It or Lose It" campaign also helped to remind people to lock their doors and secure their valuables.

​​