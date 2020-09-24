Despite Surging Cases, Wyoming Stays Course on Health Orders

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said on Thursday that the state will not issue more restrictive COVID health orders, even as cases in the Cowboy State continue to spike.

But Gordon said at Thursday news conference the state will announce new health orders next week, significant changes are coming sometime next week.

Gordon said officials are looking at expanding capacity at restaurants.

He added that Wyoming is the fourth-least-restricted state in the country when it comes to COVID restrictions.

Wyoming currently has 864 active COVID-19 cases. That's 200 more than Gordon's previous news conference two weeks ago.

"To some degree, that's not to be welcomed, but it's not a tremendous surprise," Gordon said, adding that students are going back to school and young adults are going to the bars.

"That's where the bulk of our cases are coming from," Gordon said.

Currently, 19 Wyomingites are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a trend Gordon called concerning.

This story will be updated.