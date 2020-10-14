‘Dexter’ Returning For a New Limited Series on Showtime

Everyone’s favorite prestige TV serial killer is back.

Dexter, Showtime’s hit series about a forensics expert who moonlights as a killer (mostly of other killers), ended back in 2013 after eight plastic-wrapped seasons. But now the show is returning, with original star Michael C. Hall set to reprise the title role for a new “limited series” of 10 episodes. Maybe more importantly, original showrunner Clyde Phillips is back as well; Phillips left the original Dexter after Season 4.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, here is Showtime’s Gary Levine on the news of the revival:

Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago. We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world.

Although most fans would agree that Dexter had pretty much run its course by Season 8, it is intriguing to see that this new series would “get the band back together” as it were, with Phillips and Hall collaborating on a new story. If they really do have a new twist on the character for 2020, it might be nice to see him again. Well, perhaps nice is not the right choice of words...