Denver International Airport is urging passengers to sanitize their plane seats amid coronavirus concerns.

The airport will now provide sanitary wipes in jet bridges so passengers can easily clean not only their seats, but also the surrounding area.

According to The Coloradoan, tray tables are the dirtiest place in an airplane, containing more than 30 times the amount of bacteria per square inch than the bathroom door handles.

Although DIA is not currently being screened by the CDC, airport officials are still taking the necessary steps to stop the spread of germs.

"We are actively monitoring and assessing the potential impacts of the coronavirus," said DIA CEO Kim Day. "While we are providing hygiene assistance for our passengers, we strongly urge everyone to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, including normal best practices to prevent the spread of germs."

Along with providing wipes, DIA is increasing sanitizer stations throughout the airport.

Airport staff will also clean the restrooms, trains, and security bins more frequently.

If you're still feeling nervous to fly, some airlines are offering fee waivers for those who want change or cancel their flights.

Otherwise, DIA recommends washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, cancelling flight plans if you are sick, and opening your air vent away from you to keep air circulating while in flight.

The air on planes is also dry, which makes it difficult for the coronavirus to thrive there.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Colorado as of yet. Wash your hands, wipe down your plane seats, and let's try to keep it that way.