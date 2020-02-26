Did You Know That Amazon Can Ban You From Their Services?

Apparently it's a thing...

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not the typical consumer. I don't shop online very often and I still value walking through a physical store to find what I'm looking for. It doesn't make sense to me to have something delivered to my house if I'm not sure it will fit or work. So I understand that I might be living under a rock when it comes to Amazon policy.

I didn't know that Amazon can ban you.

Of course, thinking about it now, it make sense that a business reserves the right to refuse service to someone. However, the king of retail banning people? Articles about this started popping up in 2018. USA Today cautioned customers that making too many returns may cause their privileges to be revoked. The Wall Street Journal reported that banned customers were given the boot without any warning and their accounts were closed.

I've also heard that not responding to Amazon's emails for too long can also get you banned.

I've got so many questions. Did you know this? I'm sure this is detailed in some fine print/terms of use/legal jargon. Have you or someone you know ever been banned from Amazon? If so, do tell us about your experience.