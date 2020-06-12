Story Behind the Song: Dierks Bentley, ‘Home’

In October of 2011, Dierks Bentley released "Home," the second single from and title track of his 2012 album of the same name. Bentley co-wrote the song with Dan Wilson and Brett Beavers, inspired by the January 2011 shooting in Tucson, Ariz., in which six people died and Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was critically injured.

"Home" became Bentley's ninth career No. 1 in March of 2012. Below, the singer shares the story behind the song, in his own words.

One of the best parts of being a traveling musician is getting to meet people from all over the country and hear about what's happening in their lives and their towns ... the struggles and the joys. They're the inspiration for this song.

The lyrics speak to the challenges we've had as a country, but hopefully the song leaves you feeling inspired and optimistic.

This story was originally written by Marina Galperina, and revised by Angela Stefano.