Dierks Bentley is in a cast after a mountain biking accident that happened during a touring break.

The accident took place in Colorado, where Bentley was spending a few days off with family. On Wednesday he shared that he broke a few bones in his hand but his guitar playing looks to be minimally affected.

"But it's lucky: It's my left hand, and I drink beer with my right," Bentley tells 98.7 WMZQ radio deejay Michael J, who broke the news when he tweeted that the "Living" singer was late for his scheduled interview. "So I should be good to go for the rest of the summer."

That's Bentley's daughter Evie singing Maren Morris' "My Church" with him on the front porch of the family's summer cottage. At the end he shares that he'll be alright and his touring plans won't be affected.

Bentley's Burning Man Tour with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes ramps up again this weekend in Michigan. The star regularly spends time in Colorado, especially near Buena Vista where his annual Seven Peaks Music Festival is scheduled to happen for a second straight year.

"I don't like being inside in general. I kind of hate being inside," he tells the Washington D.C.-area radio station. "When summer rolls around, I want to be outside as much as possible."

"Living" is the third single from his latest The Mountain album, recorded in and inspired by Colorado. Earlier this year he admitted he was not sure which direction his next album would go in, a sign that development had not yet begun in earnest. The Mountain mixes mainstream country music sensibilities with his passion for bluegrass music.

*This story was updated to reflect Bentley's confirmation that he broke bones in his hand.

