Days after the devastating Nashville tornado pummeled his home, Dierks Bentley drummer Steve Misamore was able to to do something he hasn’t been able to do much of in the last 72 hours: Laugh again.

Those much-deserved laughs came courtesy of Bentley and a gaggle of band members and friends, who showed up on Misamore's doorstep Wednesday (March 4) to help with the cleanup process following a storm that ravaged Tennessee during the early morning hours of March 3.

“Should we see if we can help out Steve?" Bentley says in a video shared to Instagram. He's on the doorstep of what’s left of Misamore’s home, knocking on a door that now goes nowhere. "I hope he’s home. We are here to help him out."

“You would love to see the place?” Misamore asks, tugging on the door to get it open amidst the debris, showing that he's in on the joke. “It’s kind of a mess right now."

Despite the light nature of the video, the devastation cannot go understated. While comments about the home's "open concept" and "original floors" keep the mood jovial, Misamore and his wife's home is gone, reduced to rubble. Luckily, they're alive — the drummer and wife CarryAnn were on vacation when the tornado hit and flew back Tuesday to begin the cleanup process.

In the coming months, Misamore will undoubtedly have to rely on friends like Bentley to get his feet back under him again. The "Living" singer isn't the only artist on the ground helping — Dan + Shay, Chris Young and Taylor Swift are just a few who have given money and muscle to the efforts already.

Find out how you can help the Nashville tornado relief efforts here.