Top 5 Dierks Bentley Music Videos
Dierks Bentley videos are some of the coolest in modern country music. Since his debut in 2003, the artist has released a long string of singles, more than a dozen of which have reached the top of the charts, and Bentley has shot accompanying videos that have helped establish him as one of the most cutting-edge artists in commercial country music.
Bentley's appearance has changed quite a bit from his early videos, in which he sported long, curly hair. But one thing hasn't changed: The singer-songwriter is still following one of the most stubbornly individualistic paths in country music today. Our list of the Top 5 Dierks Bentley music videos celebrates that legacy.
- 5
"5-1-5-0"
Bentley's video for "5-1-5-0" is one of the most entertaining of his career. The singer actually shot the video at a mud bogging event, which resulted in pretty much everything being covered in mud.
Directed by Wes Edwards, the clip has it all: pretty girls, beer, four-wheelers and trucks. Throw in a police chase and Bentley and his band performing on the back of a flatbed truck, and it's a recipe for a great video that's worth watching again and again.
- 4
"Come a Little Closer"
"Come a Little Closer" helped solidify Bentley's position as one of country's hottest male stars when it came out in 2005. Directed by David McClister, the video for the song intercuts sexy footage of Bentley and actress Bonnie-Jill Laflin with shots of the singer and his band playing in a warehouse in Nashville. The moody, sensual clip helped lift the song to No. 1 on the country charts.
- 3
"Home"
Bentley took on a serious subject in "Home": The song was inspired by the shooting incident in Tucson, Ariz., that killed six people and critically injured congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. The video for the song features Bentley performing outside in a field with fireworks going off overhead, cut together with footage depicting ordinary Americans and some of the most scenic parts of the country. The overall effect is one of bringing people together despite their differences.
- 2
"What Was I Thinkin'"
Bentley burst onto the scene in 2003 with "What Was I Thinkin'," a song that helped break the stranglehold of similar-sounding tracks that had dominated country radio. Directed by Peter Zavadil, the video for the track was shot in Kingsbury, Texas, and featured Lauren Elaine as Becky, a character who would reappear in the clips for "How Am I Doin'" and "Lot of Leavin' Left to Do." The clip's interesting colors and mini-movie premise helped take the song all the way to No. 1, and Bentley won Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2004 CMT Music Awards.
- 1
"Drunk on a Plane"
Bentley's "Drunk on a Plane" is the most entertaining video we've seen in quite a while, propelling it to the top of this list. It became the very first country video to ever premiere on the comedy website Funny or Die and rightfully won Music Video of the Year at the 2014 CMA Awards.
Directed by Wes Edwards, the hilarious clip features Bentley as a pilot for the fictional Riser Air, as well as a regular passenger on the flight. It combines whiskey, red solo cups, a nosediving plane, a marriage proposal and a heroic Bentley into a music video that soars high above all others.
(As a bonus, Bentley continued the storyline of this music video in his "Somewhere on a Beach" clip, with sweet results.)