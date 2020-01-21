‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Locations Just a Road Trip Away

If you're a fan of the show, why not check out the places Guy has visited?

When you stop by my house, there is a good chance that Food Network will be on my television. It's one of those channels that just feels like home to me and it's almost always on, whether I'm watching or not. I've found myself hours deep into marathons of shows like Chopped, any of the Baking Championships, and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The show is hosted by Guy Fieri and features him "rolling out" looking for the best hole-in-the-wall places to eat. They typically fall into one of the categories of diner, drive-in or dive however, there are just good local restaurants that make his hot list too. I always find myself looking for places that are in a location where I live or used to live, or places that are easy to get to with a simple road trip.

For us in Wyoming, we can easily get to these locations in Wyoming or even in Colorado.

Wyoming

Sidewinders American Grill, Jackson Hole

Pinky G's Pizzeria, Jackson

Pica's Mexican Taqueria, Jackson

Nora's Fish Creek Inn, Wilson

Lotus Cafe, Jackson

Cafe Genevieve, Jackson

Colorado

Steuben's Food Service, Denver

Foolish Craig's Cafe, Boulder

The Bagel Delicatessen Restaurant, Denver

Sam's No. 3, Denver

Lauer-Krauts, Brighton

Tocabe American Indian Eatery, Denver

Bang!, Denver

The Sink, Boulder

Highland Tavern, Denver

Atomic Cowboy, Denver

Hops & Pie, Denver

Prohibition, Denver

Cora Faye's Cafe, Denver

A Taste of Home Cooking, Arvada

Restaurant 415, Fort Collins

Sasquatch Lodge, Fort Collins

Biju's Little Curry Shop, Denver

Dae Gee Korean BBQ, Denver

Axios Estiatorio, Denver

Cafe Brazil, Denver

Maria Empanada, Denver

The Post Chicken & Beer, Longmont

The Roost, Longmont

Aloy Thai Cuisine, Boulder

Zoe Ma Ma, Boulder

Samples World Bistro, Longmont

Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage, Boulder

Areyto Food Truck, Denver

Grammy's Italian Goodies, Wheat Ridge