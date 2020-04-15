Country music fans who are stuck at home under quarantine have a bright spot to look forward to in the upcoming The Disney Family Singalong.

Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett and Bobby Bones are all set to appear on the special, which is scheduled to air on ABC on Thursday (April 16) beginning at 8PM ET, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Other stars scheduled to appear include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Michael Buble and Kristin Chenoweth.

While the song selections have not been announced, a press release states that stars on the show will sing songs from beloved movies including Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Moana and Frozen.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” says ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke in a statement shared with People. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”

The Disney Family Singalong is also getting much buzz as it will essentially reunite the popular cast of High School Musical for a very special singalong. HSM stars including Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens will come together from their respective homes to sing the anthem “We’re All in This Together” from the 2006 Disney movie.

The special will also put an important spotlight on the work of the Feeding America organization, which is helping to provide food to families who are currently out of work due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).