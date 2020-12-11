Disney Plus Is Raising Its Monthly Price

It took Disney about three hours yesterday just to announce all the programming it has coming in the next few years to its Disney+ streaming service. The new additions included films and TV shows from Marvel, Lucasfilm, Disney Animation, National Geographic, and more. When you add it all up, it’s easily a couple hundred hours of content.

Buuuuuuuuut there’s a catch. All that new content doesn’t appear out of thin air. It’s got to be made, and it costs a lot of money. And starting next March, Disney+ will cost more too. The company is instituting a $1 increase for the service’s monthly price. Instead of $6.99 a month, you’ll pay $7.99 a month for your subscription (or $79.99 per year).

The announcement comes on the heels of Netflix making a similar move — in fact, this very morning, I woke to an email in my inbox informing me that my personal subscription would cost me an extra buck a month starting in January. The email claimed “this update will allow us to deliver even more value for your membership — with stories that lift you up, move you or simply make your day a little better.” Even with the increase, Disney+ is still much less expensive than Netflix; $7.99 versus the $13.99 I’ll be paying in the new year.

Although Disney+’s originals in its first year were relatively limited beyond the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, things will begin to ramp up significantly in early 2021. Its first Marvel series, WandaVision, premieres a few weeks after the season finale of The Mandalorian, and when it concludes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki will follow right afterwards. More Marvel and Star Wars shows will soon follow, and from the look of things, they won’t let up for a long time.