Disney Plus Signups Tripled As Coronavirus Spread

It seems like every day living with coronavirus brings us a new surprise (or 50 surprises) to deal with. But here is something that is not particularly shocking: Streaming services are one of the few businesses doing well right now. And Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, is doing really well.

According to Forbes, Disney+ signups have been skyrocketing as families around the country and the world stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus. With children not going to school and desperate for diversions (and parents even more desperate for things to show them to get a few minutes of peace), Disney’s service is proving particularly popular:

Between Saturday, March 14, 2020, and Monday, March 16, 2020, the number of Disney+ signups more than tripled compared to the same period from the week prior, according to data provided exclusively to Forbes from streaming analytics firm Antenna.

Most streaming services are seeing big upticks in signups. Per Forbes, HBO Now and Showtime both leapt 90 percent and 78 percent, while Netflix — which already has more than 60 million members in the United States — saw a 47 percent increase in new subscribers. Meanwhile the WWE made their WWE Network largely free to stream for new subscribers during the pandemic. Even Apple TV+ saw a 10 percent rise, and that’s Apple TV+, which has barely any content.

There are very few things right now that are proven safe amidst coronavirus. Sitting at home and watching Disney+ or Netflix or Hulu is one of them. So do that for now and stay safe.